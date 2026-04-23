Meritage Portfolio Management Has $220,000 Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.74. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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