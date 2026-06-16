Meros Investment Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Meros Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,807 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 141,288 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.22% of Ichor worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Trading Up 3.1%

ICHR opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $455,644.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,545,606.70. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

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