Meros Investment Management LP Sells 127,414 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Meros Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 127,414 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 3.0% of Meros Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.24% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 629,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,949,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Dockside LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEI shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Key Solaris Energy Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated/updated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure with a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Northland Securities Releases a Buy Rating on Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Northland Securities initiated/updated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure with a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Northland’s estimates point to improving earnings power later on, including FY2027 EPS of $2.26 and Q1 2028 EPS of $0.87 , which may support the stock’s valuation. SEI FY2028 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Securities

Northland’s estimates point to improving earnings power later on, including and , which may support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains favorable overall, with Solaris Energy Infrastructure carrying an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” . Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. NYSE: SEI Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains favorable overall, with Solaris Energy Infrastructure carrying an average recommendation of . Neutral Sentiment: Northland also published specific quarterly earnings forecasts for 2026-2028, giving investors a more detailed road map for future performance, but these projections were largely informational rather than a fresh operating update.

Northland also published specific quarterly earnings forecasts for 2026-2028, giving investors a more detailed road map for future performance, but these projections were largely informational rather than a fresh operating update. Negative Sentiment: Several near- and medium-term EPS estimates were cut, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which can pressure sentiment if investors focus on softer shorter-term profitability expectations.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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