Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,088 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Haverford Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $126,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. William John Sempolinski purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $672.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. President Capital raised Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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