Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,414 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $278,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 583,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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