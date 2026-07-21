Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 181,763 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $103,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total value of $2,012,047.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,013.06. This trade represents a 26.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,978.24. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,948 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,319. 13.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $645.85 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $604.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research set a $735.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $830.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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