Whitford Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.7% of Whitford Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitford Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Tenzing Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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