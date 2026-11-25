Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,957,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,841,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Investors following META have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Meta Platforms sees $240.4 million in net ETF buying

ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609 over the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $673.74 and its 200-day moving average is $628.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

Further Reading

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