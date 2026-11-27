First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 57,072 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 317,716 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $230,167,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. President Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Key Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

See Also

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