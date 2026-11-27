Theleme Partners LLP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,268 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 64,182 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 8.7% of Theleme Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $286,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $945.00 price target (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $672.47 and its 200 day moving average is $628.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 over the last 90 days. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

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