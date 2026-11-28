Unisphere Establishment reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $152,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

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About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

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