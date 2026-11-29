Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,142 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.6% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $83,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 235.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total value of $21,359,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total transaction of $28,510,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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