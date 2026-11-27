Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,716 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $230,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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