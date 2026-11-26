Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Arete Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

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Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4%

META stock opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.47 and a 200 day moving average of $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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