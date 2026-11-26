Westerkirk Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 723.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,957,946,000 after buying an additional 7,732,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,841,811,000 after buying an additional 3,510,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Article: Meta delegation meets Congress in New Delhi

Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $672.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report