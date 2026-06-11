Metis Global Partners LLC Has $36.90 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,204 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $36,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,206 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $67,058,000 after buying an additional 43,911 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,625,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.88 and a 200-day moving average of $324.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $579.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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