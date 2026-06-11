Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,018 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

More Home Depot News

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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