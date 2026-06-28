Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 184,630 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,102 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 184,630 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6%

TSM stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $221.18 and a 12 month high of $476.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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