Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $61,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,447.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,123.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,367.66. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.34 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 503.90% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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