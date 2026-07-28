Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,351,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 48,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,335.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,276.84. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

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