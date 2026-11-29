Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $53,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $762,553,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 908.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 459,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $586,459,000 after acquiring an additional 413,547 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $371,660,000 after acquiring an additional 227,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 240,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $307,420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,608.00 to $1,815.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,460.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,595.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,734.05, for a total transaction of $754,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,118.95. This trade represents a 62.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Wittorf sold 178 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.80, for a total transaction of $310,396.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,453.60. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,680.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,628.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,368.27. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,806.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.13 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15,012.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. develops and manufactures precision instruments and related services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. Its products include laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, and equipment used to inspect packaged products for contaminants or labeling and packaging defects. The company serves customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals and logistics. Its instruments and systems help customers measure, analyze, monitor and inspect materials and products, and it also provides installation, maintenance and other support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report).

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