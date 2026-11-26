Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 2,128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $42,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 137.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.4%

MTD stock opened at $1,662.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,023.05 and a 12-month high of $1,806.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,623.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.13 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 15,012.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.15 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,608.00 to $1,815.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,595.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,734.05, for a total value of $754,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,118.95. This represents a 62.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Wittorf sold 178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.80, for a total value of $310,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 572 shares in the company, valued at $997,453.60. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International develops and manufactures precision instruments and systems used in laboratory, industrial, and retail settings. Its products include laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial scales and weighing systems, and equipment for measuring and monitoring production processes. The company also supplies product-inspection systems, including checkweighers, metal detectors, and X-ray inspection equipment, along with related software, installation, maintenance, and calibration services.

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