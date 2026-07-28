Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) $MXF Stock Position Raised by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,332 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,032 shares during the quarter. Mexico Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.24% of Mexico Fund worth $36,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mexico Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,722.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,261,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,152,434.26. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 377,654 shares of company stock worth $8,278,949. Insiders own 2.69% of the company's stock.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc NYSE: MXF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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