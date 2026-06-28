MFA Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of MFA Wealth Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Completes 2026 Stress Test and Intends to Raise Dividend by 11% to $0.50

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation

Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Wells Fargo’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Wells Fargo Flags Anthropic Coding Improvement

Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Neutral Sentiment: Broader bank news showed multiple large lenders passing the Fed stress test and planning dividend hikes and buybacks, which is supportive for the sector but not unique to Wells Fargo.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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