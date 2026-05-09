MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,718 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 40,929 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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