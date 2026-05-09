MGO One Seven LLC Buys 76,396 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 261.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 76,396 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,453,658,000 after buying an additional 1,702,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after buying an additional 286,615 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,753,317 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $812,514,000 after buying an additional 2,886,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $875,902,000 after buying an additional 404,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded NIKE to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut its price target to $45 from $55 , saying a GLP-1-driven shift in consumer behavior could become a new headwind for athletic wear demand. Article Title

Wells Fargo downgraded NIKE to from Overweight and cut its price target to , saying a GLP-1-driven shift in consumer behavior could become a new headwind for athletic wear demand. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that bets against NIKE have surged, adding to pressure on CEO Elliott Hill to stabilize performance and restore investor confidence. Article Title

Reuters reported that bets against NIKE have surged, adding to pressure on CEO Elliott Hill to stabilize performance and restore investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: NIKE is also facing ongoing scrutiny over weak earnings, revenue pressure, and restructuring costs as it moves ahead with nearly 1,400 job cuts tied to its “Win Now” overhaul. Article Title

NIKE is also facing ongoing scrutiny over weak earnings, revenue pressure, and restructuring costs as it moves ahead with nearly tied to its “Win Now” overhaul. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share , which supports the company’s shareholder-return story but does not offset the broader concerns around growth and execution. Article Title

NIKE’s board declared a quarterly dividend of , which supports the company’s shareholder-return story but does not offset the broader concerns around growth and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note increased investor attention and valuation-reset chatter, but these appear to be more reflective of market interest than a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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