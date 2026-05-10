MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,010,344,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $949,122,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1%

S&P Global stock opened at $419.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $431.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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