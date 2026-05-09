MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock worth $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $170.88 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here