MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 6,953 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,509,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303,944 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,766,942 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,209,068,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,559,492 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,607,065,000 after purchasing an additional 106,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,004,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,455,814,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,419,029,000 after buying an additional 609,489 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $295.52 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $307.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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