Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,038 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,531,931 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. TOP Private Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Bjornholt sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $187,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,238.07. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Microchip Technology's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.4550 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is presently 137.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ: MCHP designs and manufactures semiconductors and related tools for embedded control and connectivity. Its products include microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog and mixed-signal devices, memory, timing and interface products, power-management solutions, and field-programmable gate arrays. The company also offers development tools and software that help customers design and program electronic systems. Its products are used in applications across industries including automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, communications, computing, and consumer electronics.

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