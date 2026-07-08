Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $895.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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