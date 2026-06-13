Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Boston Partners' 9th Largest Position

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,775,952 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of Boston Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Micron Technology worth $1,016,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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