Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $950.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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