Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $677.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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