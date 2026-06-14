Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $144,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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