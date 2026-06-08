Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $864.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $617.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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