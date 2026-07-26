Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $966.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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