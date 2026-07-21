Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $950.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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