Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 239.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day moving average of $465.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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