Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 560,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $996.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $607.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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