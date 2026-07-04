Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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