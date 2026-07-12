Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $979.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,541,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $923.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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