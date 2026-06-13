Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,266,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Allianz SE grew its position in Micron Technology by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz SE now owns 40,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.58 and a 200-day moving average of $463.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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