Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $731.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $818.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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