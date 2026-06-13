Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in Micron Technology by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 40,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

MU stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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