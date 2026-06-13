Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 593,459 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $677.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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