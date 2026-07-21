Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9%

Micron Technology stock opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $950.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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