Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 35,589 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.27 and a 200-day moving average of $622.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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