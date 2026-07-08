Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.2% of Jericho Financial LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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