Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $677.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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